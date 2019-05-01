|
|
Raymond J. Andolsek
Monroe Twp - Raymond J. Andolsek died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Princeton University Hospital in Plainsboro. He was 87.
Born in Cleveland, OH, he resided in East Brunswick and Iselin before moving to the Ponds in Monroe Township 23 years ago.
Prior to retirement, he was a vice president of sales for Branham Inc., in New York, NY.
He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Jane; daughter, Diane Andolsek and her spouse, Deborah Jacobs of Seattle, WA; son, John B. Andolsek of Santa Fe, NM; sister-in-law, Ann Pavlick of Monroe Township; brothers-in-law, Richard Pavlick of Columbia, SC, and Kenneth Pavlick of Custer, WA; granddaughter, Helena Andolsek of Santa Fe, NM; and nieces and nephews, David and Christine Stockton and their son, James, Todd and Stacy Stockton and their sons, Luke and Dean, and Gregory and Barbara Stockton and their son, Ryan, all of East Brunswick.
Services are entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick, and are private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019