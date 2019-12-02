|
|
Raymond L. Angowski, Jr.
Colonia - Raymond L. Angowski, Jr. passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was 57 years old.
Born on November 26, 1962 in Rahway, he was a lifelong resident of the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township.
Mr. Angowski was a graduate of Seton Hall University and worked as a lithotripsy technician with New Jersey Kidney Stone Center; and was previously employed by the Middlesex County Adult Correction Facility.
He was a communicant of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Colonia; and loved family vacations, classic rock, fishing and the outdoors.
Mr. Angowski was a proud and loving husband and father looking forward to upcoming happy times with his beloved family.
He was predeceased by his father, Raymond L. Angowski, Sr.
Surviving are his loving wife of 32 years, Christine Hrycyszyn Angowski; cherished daughters, Melissa and Jessica; and adored mother, Mary Ann Angowski.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, Colonia. Entombment will follow in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Church Soup Kitchen, 650 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mrs. Mr. Angowski's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019