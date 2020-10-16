1/
Raymond "Ray" Patterson
1942 - 2020
Raymond "Ray" Patterson

Somerset - Raymond "Ray" Patterson, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset, New Jersey.

Ray was born November 17, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Robert Patterson and Marjorie (Zarse) Lant. He was raised in Fremont, Nebraska, before relocating to the east coast and settling in Somerset, NJ.

Ray honorably served for four years in the US Coast Guard during Vietnam Era, having attained the rank of Quartermaster 3rd Class Petty Officer. He was a Lieutenant Officer in the US Navy Sea Cadet program as well as a member of the American Legion. Ray was an air freight salesman for Virgin Atlantic, where he worked for many years.

Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, David Patterson, and Steven Lant.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol (Wolyn) Patterson; his daughter, Kathryn Patterson and his sister, Jeanette Lant. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Under the direction of the family, all services will be private and will be streamed virtually on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. Please contact the funeral home for login information. Ray will be laid to rest at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Community visiting Nurse Association of Somerville at www.communityvna.org/Donation-Section.cms or at 110 West End Avenue, Somerville, New Jersey 08876.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
