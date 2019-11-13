|
Raymond Q. Morrison, Sr.
Raymond Q. Morrison, Sr, 82, of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
Ray was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He served his country during the Korean War and served two tours of duty in Vietnam for the United States Marine Corp. achieving rank of Sergeant. He was employed by Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Union, Local # 9 for 30 years and retired in 1981. Ray was a Judo and Karate instructor at Clara Barton School in Edison. He loved to golf, and scored a "Hole in one" at Bunker Hill Golf Course in Princeton.He was a huge animal lover and was an assistant at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Quinton and Susanna ( nee Banco ), and his brother, William "Bill" Morrison.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Joan (nee Lucas ); beloved father of Lisa and her husband Robert Carfagno and their twin children Jennifer and Michael, Donna Morrison, Kim Morrison and her husband Odie Malave , Raymond Jr.and David Morrison, dear brother of Julius Burnie, Rebecca "Becky" and her husband Oscar Morante. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, Joan and Lisa want to give special thank you to Ray's caregiver Nat Abrokwah for his devotion to Ray's care.
We begin to leave on Saturday, November 17, 2019 at 9:15 am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Divine Liturgy at 10 am at the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. Interment to follow at St. Johns Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 5-9 PM with a Parastas Service at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Raymond can be made to the St. John Orthodox Church Roof Fund, 141 Broad Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019