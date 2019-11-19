|
|
Raymond Richard Slawinski
Toms River - Raymond Richard Slawinski 85, of Toms River, died on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, lived in Carteret and Neptune, before moving to Toms River. He worked in Jersey Millwork in Newark for 39 years. Raymond loved playing Pinochle, the NY Mets, airplanes and his beloved family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Anita and Adam Slawinski and his daughter, Barbara A. Addie. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna Meyer Slawinski; his children, Karen Kelly, Art & Corrine Addie, William & Sunita Slawinski, Corey & Steve Viola, Lynn Slawinski and Donna Fenton; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The Funeral will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph Church in Carteret, followed by Entombment at Clover Leaf Memorial Park Mausoleum in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019