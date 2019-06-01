|
Raymond Rose, Sr,
Piscataway - Raymond Rose, Sr, 92 of Piscataway, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Care One Somerset Valley in Bound Brook with his loving family by his side. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Frank and Marian (Davidson) Rose.
Raymond was a founding member of the River Road Rescue Squad and a charter member of the River Road Fire Department. He retired after 44 years at American Cyanamid in Bound Brook. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy on the USS Midway. He was an avid bowler in many leagues and enjoyed golf, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hilda Rose, of 70 years; His Son Raymond Jr and his wife Marianne; his grandsons Raymond III and his wife Brittany; Robert and his wife Kelsey: 3 great granddaughters Chloe, Scarlett and Kennedy; His nephew Tim and his wife Karen. He was predeceased by his brother Donald.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, June 2 from 2:00-6:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3 at 10:00am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Piscataway. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Published in Courier News on June 1, 2019