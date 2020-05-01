|
|
Raymond Stavish
South River - RAYMOND STAVISH passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 92 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Helmetta before relocating to South River 70 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1993, he was an instrument mechanic for Hercules in Parlin.
Raymond was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1950 to 1952, during the Korean War.
He truly enjoyed life! He loved his sports, especially Notre Dame, the California Angels and the New England Patriots. Raymond made it up to the minor leagues in baseball. His favorite pastime was spending time in Atlantic City, playing cards at home with the boys and his beloved cowboys. So, with all that said, "Happy Trails" Raymond!
Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Ostrowski Stavish in 2018.
Surviving are his two daughters, Patricia Tursi-Medina and her husband, Angel, of South River, and Barbara York and her husband, Randy, of Bordentown; three grandchildren, Christopher Heiser and his wife, Cristina, Corey Heiser and his fiancée, Ashley Yatauro, and Charles Heiser, and one great-grandchild, Drew Heiser.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Raymond's memory, to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2020