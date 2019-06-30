Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Raymond Tymitz


1937 - 2019
Raymond Tymitz Obituary
Raymond Tymitz

North Brunswick - Raymond Tymitz passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Edison. He was 81.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and lived in North Brunswick. He was a maintenance mechanic at Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick before retiring in 2000.

Mr. Tymitz was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Viola (Kozatek) Tymitz; his brothers - John, Stanley, Paul and Andrew Tymitz. Surviving are his wife Irene (Yankoski) Tymitz; his daughter Lisa LaMonica and her husband Mark of North Brunswick; his son Raymond Tymitz, Jr.; his brother - Joseph Tymitz of Warminster, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren - Christina Lapatka, Jessica Rae Tymitz and Jake LaMonica

Services were private under the direction of the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday July 2, 2019 in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle N.J. Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019
