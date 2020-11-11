Raymond Volinsky



Branchburg - Raymond Volinsky, 97, passed away at his home in Branchburg surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born in Bayonne to the late Vincent and Sophie Volinsky. He is formerly of Bradley Gardens before moving to Branchburg where he resided for over 69 years. Raymond was a World War II Army veteran and was employed for American Cyanamind as a pipe fitter, retiring in 1985. He was a proud communicant of Holy Trinity Church, a member of the Holy Name Society and a member of the Bridgewater Seniors Citizens. In his spare time, Raymond especially enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and volunteering Friday nights at Bingo. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.



Raymond is predeceased by his loving wife, Irene Volinsky, who passed in 2004, and siblings, Adam, Sabina, and Edward.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved children, Linda Mascola and husband, Thomas, Debra J. Phibbs and husband, Matt, and Raymond Volinsky, 5 grandchildren, Tracey Calanog (Jason), Kelly Gillespie (Brian), Scott Mascola (Kayla), Leanne Phibbs (Daniel Gerlach) and Stephanie Phibbs, ten great-grandchildren, sister, Dolores Anzovino and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at 9:00AM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807, with a prayer service at 10:00AM before a 11:00AM mass of Christian burial at Holy Trinity Church in Bradley Gardens. Entombment will be at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.



Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Church, 60 Maple St., Bridgewater, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store