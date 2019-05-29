|
Raymond W. Swoboda
Edison - Raymond W. Swoboda, 82, of Edison, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Haven Hospice Unit, at the JFK Medical Center, Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, on February 11, 1937, Ray spent his childhood swimming and fishing, with his buddy, Bob Nagy, in the Arthur Kill and Raritan River.
He attended St. Stephen's Catholic Grammar School in Perth Amboy and graduated from Rider University, with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
His love of the sea took him to enlist in the US Navy, where he served aboard the USS Truckee as storekeeper.
He was employed for 40 years, with the US Treasury Dept, Internal Revenue Division, where he audited Fortune 500 cases. At one point, he was detailed to the US Attorneys Office, for the organized crime drive. During the Nixon administration he worked on the Economic Stabilization Program.
He spent most summers aboard his boat "The Terry II", fishing, crabbing, and anchoring for the weekend at Horseshoe Cove, Sandy Hook, with his family.
He was predeceased by his First Mate, son Raymond W. Swoboda, Jr., his parents: Walter and Rose (Kotsak) Swoboda and his sister Rosemarie Petercsak
He is survived by his Captain's Mate of many years, Terry (Theresa), his daughter Theresa Campanaro and husband Robert, of Piscataway, his sons; Gregory and Dennis of California, his granddaughters; Alexandra "Poopsie", Melissa and husband, Chris, his grandsons; Dominic and wife, Katie, Jake, Josh and wife, Ariel, his great grandson, Travis, and great-grandchild to be, his sister, Geraldine Rakoncza, sister-in-law, Donna Miller and husband, Tom, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ, 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hopelawn.
Contributions may be made in his memory to JFK Haven Hospice.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 29, 2019