Raymond Yergeau
Perth Amboy - Raymond Yergeau, 83 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ratian Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy with his family by his side.
Raymond was born and raised in New Bedford, Massachusetts before moving to Perth Amboy 49 years ago. He was employed by Chevron Oil, Perth Amboy as a Chemical Operator for many years. He retired in 2000. Raymond was a parishioner, Eucharistic Minister a member of the Holy Name Society at the good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most holy Rosary Church. He was also a volunteer Eucharistic Minister at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Raymond loved to be in his garden, was an avid New York Giants Football and New Jersey Devils fan.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Wilfred Yergeau and Alexandrina Pelletier; dear brother of 7 sisters and brothers.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years Marion ( nee Stoyak ); beloved daughter Leslie Yergeau; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We begin to leave on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 9:30 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019