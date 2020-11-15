Raymundo "Ray" Elamparo, Jr.
Piscataway - Raymundo "Ray" Elamparo, Jr. passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ, at the age of 75.
Born in Zambales, Philippines on August 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Raymundo Elamparo, Sr. and Agapita Elamparo. Raymundo immigrated to Canada, where he met his devoted wife of 51 years, Florencia (nee Cabalce). They settled in Piscataway, NJ where they raised their three boys. His career spanned over 40 years as a Chemical Engineer in the oil and gas industry, working for both Chevron and Hess. A devout Catholic, Raymundo attended daily mass at Our Lady of Fatima in Piscataway.
He will always be remembered as a caring, generous and humble man. He never hesitated to offer help to family and friends in need. Ray enjoyed opening his doors for gatherings and reveled in the abundance of laughter and singing that filled the house. Taking walks and being outdoors invigorated him, especially when he tended to his flourishing garden. He took a lot of pride in growing and meticulously taking care of his dozens of orchids. Known as a wine connoisseur, he loved sharing his collection of wine, so no glass was ever left empty. He was also extremely fond of his two dogs, Elvis and Samson.
Ray was the loving father of Robert (Joymarie), Ronald (Theresa) and Raymond (Colean). He was the cherished Grandpa of Kayla, Graysen, Jake, Reese, Scarlett and Riley. He will be missed by his mother, Agapita Elamparo, sisters Elsa, Praxedes (Paul), Rhuena (Romeo), brother Oscar (Aida), and sister Eunice (Joseph) along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rolando and Jose, and his sister Marilyn.
Family and friends are invited to gather in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:30AM in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 501 New Market Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Entombment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
To leave condolences, please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
.