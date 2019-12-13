|
Rebeca C. Bell Harper
Piscataway - Rebeca C. Bell-Harper, 79, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family with her on December 10, 2019. Born in Panama, Rebeca came to the United States at an early age to be with her mom and settled to Piscataway in 1985.
Rebeca was employed as a bookkeeper for Epic Construction of Piscataway. She enjoyed dancing and shopping, had a love for motorcycles but her true passion in life was her family and friends. A true people person, Rebeca will be truly missed by all those she knew.
Predeceased by her husband David Lee in 2006 and her mother Verona Benjamin in 2018, Rebeca leaves behind her loving daughter and son-in-law Nancy Harper-Johnson and Alhakim of Piscataway, cherished granddaughter and caretaker Cleo Harper and her fiancé Alexis Jones and adored great-granddaughter Kara Jones.
Visitation will be held at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm and on Thursday, December 19, beginning 10:00 am.
Funeral services will begin 10:30 am in the funeral home on Thursday, December, 19, 2019 followed by an 11:00 am funeral service as Grace Episcopal Church in Plainfield. Burial will follow in the family plot at Hillside Cemetery in Linden.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019