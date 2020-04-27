|
|
Rebel L. Robertson III
North Brunswick - Rebel L. Robertson III, of North Brunswick, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 83.
He was born in Tyler, Texas and raised in Splendora. He relocated to NJ where he met his wife of 57 years, Betty. Rebel and Betty lived in North Brunswick most of their lives.
Rebel served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the VFW Clark Moetz Post 2319 in Milltown and the American Legion Post 459 in North Brunswick.
For over 50 years he was in the advertising and public relations business for ST & I Associates in North Brunswick, retiring in 2015.
Rebel loved his family first and foremost. He enjoyed golfing, sailing, traveling and hanging out with his dear friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Florine & Rebel Robertson II and his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Robertson (d. 2018).
Surviving is his son and daughter-in-law Rebel and Linda Robertson IV of North Brunswick; his daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Michael Guerrera of Alpha; his sisters Barbara Charlton and Mary Von Reigen; his grandchildren Barbara, Jessie, Rebel V and Joey; and his great grandchildren William, Alyssa, Liara and Ariah.
A Celebration of Rebel's life will take place at a future date. His cremated remains will be brought to Brig General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Park in Wrightstown, NJ. Contributions may be made in Rebel's name to either the VFW, 45 Broad St, Milltown 08850 or the American Legion, 1015 Linwood Pl, North Brunswick 08902.
Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020