Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
East Brunswick - Regina A. Kananovich, age 97, of East Brunswick passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at home in East Brunswick.

Mrs. Kananovich was born in East Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of East Brunswick.

She was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post # 7508 and a long-time member of Old Bridge Baptist Church.

She was employed by McCory's as a Head Cashier and retired after 24 years.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years Archie Kananovich, her son Gary Kananovich and his wife Cheryl, his daughter Sandra Sullivan and her husband John, her brother Joseph Methner her four Grandchildren; Cynthia and her husband Dave Frey, Michelle and her husband John Mishock, Kelly and her husband Matt Schlossberg and Kyle Kananovich and eight Grandchildren, Trey, Chloe, Jack, Michael, Tyler, Zachary, Hunter and Madelyn.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
