Kearns Funeral Home
103 Old Highway 28
Whitehouse, NJ 08888
(908) 534-2422
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kearns Funeral Home
103 Old Highway 28
Whitehouse, NJ 08888
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Whitehouse Station, NJ
View Map
Regina Cybowski Purcell

Regina Cybowski Purcell Obituary
Regina Cybowski Purcell

Somerville - Regina Cybowski Purcell, age 65 of Somerville, NJ, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward and the late Anne Cybowski. Regina had lived in Readington from 1960 to 2006 then lived in Morristown for 12 years before moving to Somerville last year.

She was an Executive Assistant and had worked for the Transmar Commodity Group in Morristown.

Regina was a former member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station. She belonged to the Church's, Small Church Community, the Lourdes Players and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was strong in her faith and gave much of her time and talents to the Church and her community. Regina served on the Board of Catholic Charities for many years. She also was previously a member of the Democratic State Committee and served on the Hunterdon County Board of Elections. She also volunteered at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Regina is survived by her loving son and daughter in law, Edward and Jennifer S. Purcell and her precious granddaughter, Anne.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse.

A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Whitehouse Station. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the Church.

Burial will be in St. Magdalen Cemetery, Flemington.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/Regina-A-Purcell to benefit the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

For more information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 27, 2019
