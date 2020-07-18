Regina E. Zdanowski
Parlin - Heaven welcomed a new angel when God welcomed Regina E. Zdanowski Skutnik home. Regina Skutnik, age 88 of Parlin, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Scranton, PA, she enjoyed growing up at her grandparent's, (Adolf and Julia, who were descendent from Polish nobility) home on Elm Street. She loved the house which had beautiful gardens as well as many cows, chickens and lambs. After marrying she resided in Parlin for many years. Before her retirement she was a den mother for the Boy Scouts and worked concession stands for Little League games. She worked at the Club Bene in Morgan, JC Penney and Two Guys. However, Regina's favorite job was working retail at Fashion Bug in Woodbridge and Hazlet for over 35 years. She truly loved meeting and greeting people and loved working in retail for so many years.
She loved her flowers and was also a great lover of animals. Regina had many loving cats, dogs and horses. She enjoyed going down the farm and to horse shows with her daughter. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy.
She is predeceased by her parents Otelia and John, her husband John Skutnik, her brother John Zdanoski and his wife Barbara and her sister Florence Vitcavage and her husband Tommy.
Surviving are her children Jack of Parlin, Cheryl of Parlin, Robert and his wife Deborah of VA, her grandsons Shawn and Christopher, many nieces, nephews and cousins, her beloved cats Pandora "mommy's baby doll", Snowball, Boo and her grandhorse Termi who will all miss her dearly. She wants everyone to know that God assured her that her eyes will always be open watching over us. We need not worry because everything will be ok and she will be with us forever.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 9:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane with a 10:00am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy. Burial will follow at the New Jersey Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.
