Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Edison - Regina L. Irizarry, 83, of Edison, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion at JFK Medical Center in Edison, surrounded by her family. She was known to her family and friends as Jean or Jeannie.

Regina was born and raised in Woodbridge and moved to Edison in 1956 after marrying her husband Quintin.

She was also a longtime parishioner of the Guardian Angels RC Church in Edison, where she was a Eucharistic Minister.

Regina was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Quintin "Bob" Irizarry, who died in 2016; she was also predeceased by three siblings Marion Kleissler, Joseph Kristoff and Elizabeth Kristoff.

Surviving are her three children, Donna Irizarry, Diane Calamusa & her husband John and Chief David Irizarry of the Metuchen Police Department & his wife Ana; eight loving grandchildren, Kristin Baum, Christopher Baum, Louis Ianni, David Ianni, Rebecca Irizarry, David Irizarry Jr., Michael Calamusa, and Joseph Calamusa; her brother Steven Kristoff and her sister Roseann Hemsel & her husband Charles.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27), Metuchen followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels RC Church, Edison. Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8 pm. Please make memorial donations to Mary Anne Hale Pavilion c/o of JFK Medical Center Foundation 65 James St. Edison, NJ 08818. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
