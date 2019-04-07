|
Regina Marie Williams
Formerly of Piscataway - Regina Marie (Kollar) Williams, 93, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on April 5, 2019. Born in Luzerne, PA to the late Andrew and Sophie (Kundziewicz) Kollar, Regina grew up in Pennsylvania and had lived in New York City and Piscataway prior to settling to Fernandina Beach, Florida in July of 2016.
Regina worked on the assembly line for Bristol Meyers Squibb located in East Brunswick. She loved to dance and was a devout catholic, having been a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Predeceased by her son Kenneth Williams, Regina leaves behind her loving husband Arthur of seventy-two years, daughters Carol Williams, Donna Poppy (Tom) and Patricia Pavlocak. She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex with burial following at Resurrection Burial Park.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 7, 2019