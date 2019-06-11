Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Abundant Life Family Worship Church
249 George St.
New Brunswick, NJ

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Abundant Life Family Worship Church
249 George St.
New Brunswick, NJ

Highland Park - Regina S. Summers, 60, of Highland Park, died June 5, 2019 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A former Pediatric Nurse at the Jewish Renaissance Medical Center, Perth Amboy. A member of Abundant Life Family Worship Church, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, Julius, Summers, Jr., parents, Clemon and Ethel Sidney and a sister Cynthia Sidney. Surviving are 2 children, Julius, III and Jocelyn Ann Sidney Summers of Highland Park. Viewing is from 10-11:30AM, Wed., June 12, at Abundant Life Family Worship Church, 249 George St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30AM. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 11, 2019
