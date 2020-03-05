|
|
Regina Siliverdis
Middlesex - On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Regina Siliverdis, loving Wife, Mother of three, and Grandmother of six, passed away at the age of 75.
Regina was born on February 17, 1945 in Kefalonia, Greece to Gerasimos and Vrisida Tarazi. On August 1, 1965, she married the love of her life, Nicholas Siliverdis. Together they raised three wonderful girls, Toula, Memi, and Dimitra. She had a passion for gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, as well as taking relaxing walks around the neighborhood and hosting beautiful holiday parties.
She enjoyed spending her summers at her childhood home in Kefalonia, Greece and inviting friends and family over to enjoy her relaxing backyard and pool. She was known for being a sweet, loving, and an adventurous woman who selflessly dedicated her life to make people smile and bake them delicious Greek desserts and cookies.
Regina was survived by her husband, Nick; her three daughters, Toula, Memi, and Dimitra and her six grandchildren, Mike, Nicholas, Regina, Irene, Yanni, and George.
Visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5pm-9pm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 at 11:30am.
To leave condolences, please visit www.middlesexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020