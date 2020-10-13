Regina Spioch



Princeton - Regina Spioch, 76, died peacefully at her home in Princeton. Born in Kingston PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Claire (Kotarski) Spioch. Regina graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1962 and began working in the research division of Johns Manville. She worked for Johns Manville for many years, before joining MedVal/PharmaWrite in Princeton as the Human Resource Manager. Regina was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles.



Regina is survived by her sisters, Dorothy and Marcella Spioch, both of Bound Brook and Claire Zuromski of Bridgewater.



Gathering with the family will be today from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Bound Brook. Burial will be at Bound Brook Cemetery. Memorial donations in Regina's name may be made to a food pantry of choice.









