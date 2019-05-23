|
Regina Tietchen
South Amboy - Regina M. "Genie" Warn Tietchen, 80, of South Amboy died on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. A parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she also belonged to the Perth Amboy VFW Women's Auxiliary.
Daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Ryan Warn she is also predeceased by her husband Edward J. Tietchen in 2006 and her sister Mary Lou Baumann. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Vincent Kover of Ocean Gate; her son Edward A. Tietchen of Sayreville; her brother Tony Warn and his wife Marie of Manchester; her brother-in-law James F. Baumann of Somerville; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 8:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 23, 2019