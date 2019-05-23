Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:15 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Tietchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Tietchen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina Tietchen Obituary
Regina Tietchen

South Amboy - Regina M. "Genie" Warn Tietchen, 80, of South Amboy died on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. A parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she also belonged to the Perth Amboy VFW Women's Auxiliary.

Daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Ryan Warn she is also predeceased by her husband Edward J. Tietchen in 2006 and her sister Mary Lou Baumann. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Vincent Kover of Ocean Gate; her son Edward A. Tietchen of Sayreville; her brother Tony Warn and his wife Marie of Manchester; her brother-in-law James F. Baumann of Somerville; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 8:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now