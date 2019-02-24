Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Eato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Eato Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reginald Eato Sr. Obituary
Reginald Eato, Sr.

Piscataway - Reginald Eato, Sr, 85, of Piscataway, NJ died February 18, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. He was owner-operator of Reggie's Floor Waxing & Janitorial Services, Piscataway. Predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Ruth, wife, Luewarna, 2 children, Gary and Denise and 8 siblings. Left to cherish his memory are 7 children, Elayne Deloatch(Charlie), Janice Eato-Grifffin, Reginald, Jr. (Marshella), Andrea Eato-White(Herbert), Doreen, Kara Mia and Keesha Eato, 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great great grand children and a brother, Kenneth Eato. Viewing is from 10-11am, Wednesday, February 27 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Funeral Service at 11am, at church. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now