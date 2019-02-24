|
Reginald Eato, Sr.
Piscataway - Reginald Eato, Sr, 85, of Piscataway, NJ died February 18, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. He was owner-operator of Reggie's Floor Waxing & Janitorial Services, Piscataway. Predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Ruth, wife, Luewarna, 2 children, Gary and Denise and 8 siblings. Left to cherish his memory are 7 children, Elayne Deloatch(Charlie), Janice Eato-Grifffin, Reginald, Jr. (Marshella), Andrea Eato-White(Herbert), Doreen, Kara Mia and Keesha Eato, 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great great grand children and a brother, Kenneth Eato. Viewing is from 10-11am, Wednesday, February 27 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Funeral Service at 11am, at church. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019