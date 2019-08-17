|
|
Rella Diamond Risoli
Greensburg, PA - Rella "Diamond" (Smith) Risoli went home to our lord on August 14, 2019. at Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg, P.A. She lived a full life of faith, service, and love of family for more than 98 years.
Born and raised in Chicago and Shelbyville, Illinois, Diamond took an office job at Douglas Aircraft to show her support for the war effort during WWII.
Diamond served on the South Plainfield, NJ VFW as president of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Cooties. She also served as president of South Plainfield Schools PTA board and volunteered in the classroom as a room mother
In 1988 she and her husband, John, moved to a ranch in Blue Ridge, TX. After her husband's death in 2003, she continued her service at church and enjoyed her outings with friends in her Red Hat Society group.
She moved to Frisco, TX in 2006, Diamond enjoyed weekly outings at church every Sunday, hair appointments, mocha cappuccino coffees, and especially, chocolate ice cream runs. She moved to Greensburg, PA in 2014.
Throughout her life, her faith and service for others made her shine brighter than any earthly diamond, but her love for her family was truly her greatest gift.
Surviving are her four children, Viola Risoli Mann and husband Bill (deceased) of Middlesex, NJ, Antoinette Risoli Myers and husband Tom of Greensburg, PA, John Risoli and wife Donna of Madison, FL, and Chris Risoli and wife Shelly of Blue Ridge, TX.
She will also be missed by her 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Friends and family will gather for a viewing on Sunday, August 18th from 1-5PM at McCriskin- Gustafson Home for Funerals at 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 19th at 10:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in South Plainfield, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
The Risoli family would like to express gratitude and praise for the loving care providers and staff at Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg, P.A. who took such amazing care for our beloved mother and Grandma.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 17, 2019