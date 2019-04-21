|
|
Renato Raymond Biribin, Sr.
Hoboken, NJ/Fort Pierce, FL - Renato Raymond Biribin, Sr., 78, formerly of South Plainfield, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at home in Fort Pierce, FL.
Born and raised in Union City, Renato resided in Scotch Plains before settling to South Plainfield for almost 50 years. He and his wife, Elaine recently shared a residence in Hoboken, NJ and Fort Pierce, Florida.
A private practice attorney in Plainfield, Renato also served our Country with the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1963-1965.
In the early 1980s, Renato was invited by the White House to take part in a national discussion on cultural representation of Italian-Americans in government. At a meeting with then President Ronald Reagan, Renato had complemented him for his historic appointment of the first ever female Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Day O'Connor. He then challenged the President to make another historic appointment and consider nominating an Italian-American for the next Supreme Court position. Mr. Reagan's next Supreme Court submission was the first Italian-American appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice Antonin Scalia.
A community theater actor, with some film acting experience, including the feature role in a film festival award-winning movie, Saturnalia, Renato was a fantastic orator. Often guest speaker in educational environments for career days and mentorship and dedicated member of UNICO National, over 40 years of membership and services including receiving the organization's highest and most meritorious honor for any member, the Dr. Anthony P. Vastola Award, Renato was a founding member of Plainfield's Chapter of UNICO. He also is a member of the South Plainfield American Legion, former law advocate of the South Plainfield PBA and former South Plainfield Planning Board attorney.
Long time communicant of St. Bartholomew the Apostle Parish in Scotch Plains and St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka of Plainfield, his proudest accomplishment has been the achievements of his children and grandchildren. Supportive of his many nieces, nephews, and family friends, Renato loved watching his kids and grandkids compete in sports, marching in parades with the American Legion, travelling, DisneyWorld, any family event and dessert. He loved dessert! He will forever be remembered as a loving, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Predeceased by his brother, Robert Biribin and wife Louise and sister, Joyce Plick; surviving are his wife, Elaine (Serido) Biribin of Hoboken, NJ; five children, Renee Kilgarriff and husband Cornelius of Richboro, PA, Renato Biribin, Jr and wife Julia of Sherman Oaks, CA, Elaine Thomas and husband Toby of Lake Mary, FL, Ted Biribin and wife Krystal of Wellington, FL and Marianna Viel and husband Josh of Hoboken, NJ; siblings, Richard Biribin and wife Vincenza, Carolann Rome and husband William, Valerie Cummings and husband Thomas; brother in law, Leo Plick, sister in law Joyce Runyon and husband Barry, sister in law Donna Meehan and husband John and sister in law, Judith Bliss.
He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, C.J., Ryan, and Marisa Kilgarriff and Serena, Jake, Mikala Thomas as well as 14 nieces and nephews and 22 grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 8:15AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in St. Bartholomew the Apostle Parish, Scotch Plains at 10AM.
Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 4-8PM.
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 21, 2019