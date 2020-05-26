|
|
Renee Siminoff
North Brunswick - Renee Siminoff, 85, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by family members at her bedside.
Born in Irvington on Dec. 7, 1934, she grew up in Newark and graduated from Weequahic High School. She also lived in Orange, Roselle Park, Green Brook and Piscataway before spending the last 30-plus years in North Brunswick.
She worked as a dental assistant and had various warehouse/office jobs before retiring from Foley Cat in Piscataway.
She was predeceased by her father, Benjamin Malamut, her mother, Betty Rachlin, and her brother, Bernard Malamut.
She is survived by her children, David Siminoff (and daughter-in-law Peggy Siminoff) and Debby Di Dolce (and son-in-law John Di Dolce Jr.), and her grandchildren, Bianca Di Dolce (and fiancé Vincent Stark), John Di Dolce III, and Shane and Madison Siminoff.
After a small, private ceremony, she was laid to rest in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020