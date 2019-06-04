Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Reonilda Corsini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reonilda (Raye) Corsini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reonilda (Raye) Corsini Obituary
Reonilda (Raye) Corsini

Bridgewater - Reonilda (Raye) Corsini, 87, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at CareOne at Somerset Valley in Bridgewater. Born in Newark, she was the daughter of Michael and Reonilda Tortorelli. Mrs. Corsini graduated from Newark State College of Teaching (now Kean University) in Newark. In 1952, she married the late Raymond Corsini and settled in his hometown of Bound Brook, where she lived with him for over 50 years. She was a respected elementary educator for over twenty-five years in the Bound Brook school district, first at Lamonte School and then Lafayette School, teaching mostly second grade. She was a communicant at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Bound Brook, where she spent many years as a Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid reader and a lifelong sports fan, with a particular passion for Bound Brook High School sports, Rutgers football and basketball, and any professional team that called New York or New Jersey home.

Mrs. Corsini was predeceased by her beloved husband of over sixty years, Raymond, with whom she is now happily reunited. She was also predeceased by her brother, Michael Tortorelli, and her sister, Carmen Cannavina. She is survived by both of her children, Cara (David) Nadolny of Somerset and her son Kenneth (Linda) of Bridgewater; her grandchildren, Christopher of Bridgewater, Lisa Yablonski (Andrew) of Gilbertsville, PA, Jennifer Greczyn (Derek) of Flemington, and Eric (Elizabeth) of Brooklyn, NY; great-grandsons Drew and Nathan Yablonski and great-granddaughter Abigail Greczyn, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who visited with her regularly and who benefited from her friendly smile and positive spirit.

Funeral services will begin at 9:00 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook, followed by a 10 A. M. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josephs Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bridgewater. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Courier News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now