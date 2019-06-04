|
|
Reonilda (Raye) Corsini
Bridgewater - Reonilda (Raye) Corsini, 87, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at CareOne at Somerset Valley in Bridgewater. Born in Newark, she was the daughter of Michael and Reonilda Tortorelli. Mrs. Corsini graduated from Newark State College of Teaching (now Kean University) in Newark. In 1952, she married the late Raymond Corsini and settled in his hometown of Bound Brook, where she lived with him for over 50 years. She was a respected elementary educator for over twenty-five years in the Bound Brook school district, first at Lamonte School and then Lafayette School, teaching mostly second grade. She was a communicant at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Bound Brook, where she spent many years as a Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid reader and a lifelong sports fan, with a particular passion for Bound Brook High School sports, Rutgers football and basketball, and any professional team that called New York or New Jersey home.
Mrs. Corsini was predeceased by her beloved husband of over sixty years, Raymond, with whom she is now happily reunited. She was also predeceased by her brother, Michael Tortorelli, and her sister, Carmen Cannavina. She is survived by both of her children, Cara (David) Nadolny of Somerset and her son Kenneth (Linda) of Bridgewater; her grandchildren, Christopher of Bridgewater, Lisa Yablonski (Andrew) of Gilbertsville, PA, Jennifer Greczyn (Derek) of Flemington, and Eric (Elizabeth) of Brooklyn, NY; great-grandsons Drew and Nathan Yablonski and great-granddaughter Abigail Greczyn, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends who visited with her regularly and who benefited from her friendly smile and positive spirit.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook, followed by a 10 A. M. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josephs Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bridgewater. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Courier News on June 4, 2019