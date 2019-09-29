|
Reseau "Rick" B. Hendrickson
Spotswood - Reseau B. Hendrickson, 67, of Spotswood, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, September 28th at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in South Amboy, Rick was raised in Keansburg before settling in Spotswood in the early 80s. He retired from the Nestle Company in Freehold in 2013, where he served as the company's chief engineer. He then went on to work for the State of New Jersey as a Construction Code Inspector in the Bureau of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Compliance. Rick held a double gold seal in boilers and refrigeration. He was an avid mariner, saltwater fisherman and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with his wife, Linda. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking them to movies and breakfast. He was a member of the Matawan Lodge 192 of Free and Accepted Masons. Rick will be missed by all those who knew him and enjoyed his friendship.
Rick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Hendrickson of Spotswood; a daughter, Connie Dzergoski of Helmetta, together with his grandchildren, Ashley and Melody; His nephews, Richard Scheer and his daughters, Jessica and Kaitlyn, of Michigan and, John and Mary Hult and their family, of Brick.
Cremation is private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019