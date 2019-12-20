Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Somerville - 26, died December 14, 2019.Rhiannon was born in New Brunswick and formerly of Manville before moving to Somerville. Rhiannon was a cheerleader and played softball and basketball. She was a former member of Manville Reformed Church in Manville. Rhiannon will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are her parents Ronald Zuhone and Tracy Marsicano, brother Anthony Zuhone, and cousin Kaitlyn Pornovets.

Visitation will be 6-9pm Monday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.

Donations can be made to Somerville Rescue Squad, 21 Park Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
