Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rhoda "Penny" Horn

Rhoda "Penny" Horn

Carteret - Rhoda "Penny" Horn, 79 of Carteret died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, she resided there for many years before settling in Carteret 28 years ago. Rhoda was employed as a crossing guard for the Borough of Carteret and was an avid horse racing and NY Yankee fan. Ms. Horn was a loving mother, nanny and aunt who will be deeply missed.

Rhoda was predeceased by her husband in 2014, John Horn; grandson, Kyle Horn as well as five siblings, Richard, Gloria, Marilyn, Joyce and June. Surviving are her children, John Horn, Jr., Cheryl Roote and her husband Mike and Donna Carrasquillo and her husband Scott Silagyi. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kenneth, Julia and Erin Horn, Michael Roote, Marissa Carrasquillo; great granddaughters, Savannah Hernandez and Ellie Horn; sisters, Patricia and Ruth as well as many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064. Cremation will be private.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 15, 2019
