|
|
Rhoda Sylvia Suchar
Rhoda Sylvia Suchar passed away peacefully in her sleep January 1, 2020 at age 90.
Rhoda was born in Brooklyn, NY to Samuel and Rose Luster. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Brooklyn College, and Kean University where she obtained a Masters Degree in Education. She married Norman Suchar and had 2 children, Carl and Ellen. Rhoda moved to Somerville, NJ and lived in that area for 35 years. She taught elementary school in Branchburg, NJ for over 30 years.
Rhoda then retired and moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL which she lived for 20 years. She was an avid tennis and bridge player and had a wonderful circle of friends and family to share the many good times with.
Rhoda lived these last few years at Fountainview Assisted Living Facility in West Palm Beach, FL. There she was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband Norman.
Rhoda is survived by her husband Norman, her daughter Ellen Suchar, her son Dr. Carl Suchar and his wife Phyllis, her granddaughters Deborah and Eden, her grandson-in-law- Paul, her great-grandsons Avery and Gunner, her brother Edward Luster and his wife Rhoda, her devoted sister-in-law Gloria Mars and her husband Fred.
Rhoda was a wonderful person and we shall all miss her.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020