Richard A. Bischof
Perth Amboy - Richard A. Bischof of Perth Amboy passed at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was 78 years old.
Born in Jersey City, he graduated from Snyder High School, and has resided in Perth Amboy since 1970.
Mr. Bischof was a United States Army Veteran, serving special forces stationed at Fort Bragg, NC from 1962 until 1964; and was employed as a Graphic Engineer with Linden Mold & Tool in Rahway for 35 years before retiring in 2015.
He was a longtime member of the Saint George Catholic Club in Perth Amboy and American Legion Post #45 in Perth Amboy. He enjoyed fishing and the beach in Long Beach Island.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan MacIntosh Bischof, in 1999; daughter, Doreen Skiba in 2006; parents, William and Catherine Rushnak Bischof; and brother, William Bischof in 2013.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Acosta of Parlin, Diane Bischof of Keasbey and Debra Moore of North Brunswick; and seven grandchildren, Andrew, Nick, Skylar, Dakota, Montara, Riley and Jordyn.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (Costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.