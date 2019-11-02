Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard A. David Obituary
Richard A. David

Edison - Richard A. David, 71 of Edison, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Overlook Medical Center with his family by his side.

Born in Perth Amboy, Richard lived in Edison with his loving family. He was employed by Twin County Grocers for over 25 years and was recently retired.

Richard was an avid baseball card collector, a member of the Schoenhut Collectors Club, a graduate of Matawan High School class of 1966, and furthered his education at Clarion State University in Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Cynthia (Wargo) David and parents Steven & "Bella" Ann Marie (Tetrault) David.

Richard is survived by his devoted children Richard & Brent David and loving brother Ronald David.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6 ~8 pm with a funeral service at 7:30 pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Internment will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
