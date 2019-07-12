|
Richard A. Ellsworth
Jamesburg - Richard A. Ellsworth, age 74, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, July 9th.
He was born on November 10, 1944 to Walter and Betty Ellsworth.
Richard was a 1962 graduate of Princeton High School and is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He married Barbara Hart in 1967 in Pennington, NJ.
Richard was employed for more than 30 years by J.B. Redding's in Princeton where he worked as a pipefitter.
He was a huge sports fan, especially of the New York Yankees. He also loved to travel.
He also enjoyed playing the NJ Lottery Crossword scratch-off games and making sure his lawn was in pristine condition.
Richard is survived by his wife of more than 51 years, Barbara; their daughter, Karen; his brother, Barry and sister-in law Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Blackwell Memorial Home in Pennington on Sunday, 7/14 from 12-2PM. (21 N. Main St. Pennington, NJ 08534) Interment will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019