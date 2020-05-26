|
Richard Arthur Barbely
South Brunswick - Richard Arthur Barbely of South Brunswick passed away Sunday, May 24th at Saint Peters University Hospital after a long illness. He was 72 years old.
Richard was born in New Brunswick and raised in Milltown before moving to South Brunswick in 1973.
For 44 years, he founded, owned and operated Tech Abrasive Supply Company. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and a member of the NJWA (New Jersey Woodworkers Association.)
Richard loved football, especially traveling to all the college games when watching his sons Jonathan and Justin play. An avid golfer, woodworker, boater, and fisherman, he also loved spending time with family and friends at his home in Seaside Park.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Arthur and Frances (Beatty) Barbely.
Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years Regina (Tennyson), and three sons, Jason and his wife Michelle of East Islip, NY; Jonathan and his wife Jennifer of Howell, NJ; Justin and Teresa Podlaski of Seaside Park, NJ. A sister, Joan Pankow of Milltown, a brother James and his wife Lydia of Grovetown GA, a brother Robert and his wife Wendy of Clarendon County, SC. Four Grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, Arthur, Connor, and nieces and nephews.
The Barbely family is grateful to the staff at the Parker Adult Day Center in Monroe for their compassionate and professional care - and their friendship.
There will be a private ceremony with immediate family. Richard will be laid to rest at St Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick on Thursday, May 26th. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Rick's life will be held at a future date to be announced. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St. - at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020