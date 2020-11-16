Richard "Rico" Asey Samaroo



North Brunswick - Rico Samaroo, Senior Airman USAF, passed away while on active duty at Osan Air Force Base in South Korea. He was 21 years old.



Rico was born in Guyana and came to the United States in 2003. He resided in New Brunswick, Parsippany, Flemington and Northampton Pennsylvania before moving back to North Brunswick where he has lived since.



He attended Livingston Park Elementary, Linwood Middle School and North Brunswick High School where he graduated class of 2017 with honors. He soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force. Rico completed his basic training at Lackland Airforce Base in Texas then completed his military schooling at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. Rico served in Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany for two years and Osan Air Force Base in South Korea since May of 2020.



He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, The Global War on Terror Medal, the M-16 Expert Qualifying Medal and the Air Force Training Ribbon.



He was predeceased by his grandfather Albert Samaroo.



Rico is survived by his parents Richard and Bibi Samaroo, a sister Zhane Samaroo, his grandparents along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.



Friends and family may visit from 5-9 MP on Thursday evening at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A brief funeral ceremony will take place on Friday morning at 8:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Due to cemetery restrictions, graveside services at the cemetery will be by direct invitation from the family.



Please know due to the COVID-19 outbreak we must limit capacity inside the funeral home.



Face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed.



We also ask you please enter the funeral home, pay your respects to the deceased and the family, then please take your leave so others may come inside.



By request of the family, please do not send flowers.



We thank you for your understanding in this matter.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store