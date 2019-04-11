|
Richard Baker
- - On April 9, 2019 Richard "Dick" Baker, beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 83.
Richard was born on November 24, 1935 to Helen and Wellington Baker. He was the youngest of 5. He was born in Plainfield and lived in Middlesex. He managed Boise's Stationary Store from 1953-1973 and was the manager of Edward's Printing and Stationary until he retired in 1998. Dick, as he was known by his friends, was the ultimate salesman whether at work or at yard sales. It was often said that he could "sell ice to the Eskimos."
Richard spent his life helping others. He loved his family deeply and would do anything to help them. He was always laughing and joking and people were drawn to his amazing personality. Everywhere he went he bumped into an old friend or made a new one.
He lived at Hampton Garden Apartments for over 50 years. He planted a large plum tree on the corner and enjoyed sitting out there and sharing them with people who passed by.He also had a home in Ortley Beach for over 40 years and enjoyed many weekends and vacations there.
Richard is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Amanda Brodack, Marion Konopko, Wellington "Bud" Baker and Edwin Baker. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday; April 13th, 2019 at 9:30AM at Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 11, 2019