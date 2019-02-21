|
|
Richard Bohonowsky
Somerville - Richard Bohonowsky, 59, entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Christ the King Roman Catholic Church), 211 Louis Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 21, 2019