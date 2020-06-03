Richard Buda Sr.



Hopelawn - Richard Buda Sr. 73, of Hopelawn, entered into eternal rest June 2, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Keasbey and was a resident of Hopelawn for 30 years



Richard was a Union Electrician with Local 358/456 in Perth Amboy and New Brunswick for 43 years retiring in 2004.



He faithfully served his country in the Marines during the Vietnam war and was a member of the Fords VFW Post #6090 and American Legion Post #45 in Perth Amboy.



Richard is survived by his children; Richard and his wife Danielle of Danielsville, PA, and Jennifer and her husband Terrence of Port Richie, FL, granddaughter Samantha, his brother Charlie, and his dear companion Nancy of Hopelawn. He was predeceased by his brother Jerry.



Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions and are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store