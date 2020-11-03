1/
Richard C. Combs
Richard C. Combs

Avenel - Richard C. Combs passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was 89years old.

Born in Harrison, he has resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township since 1957.

Mr. Combs was a volunteer at the annual train show at the Barron Arts Center; served in the United States National Guard for 11 years; and was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel.

He was employed for 20 years as an ironworker rigger with American Cyanamid Corporation in Linden before retiring in 1995; and was a 25 year member of Ironworkers Local 545.

Mr. Combs was predeceased by a son, Kenneth R., in 1996; and his parents, Harry L. and Mary Combs.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Jeanette Combs; daughters, Diane of Jersey City and Gail of Avenel; and grandsons, Christopher of Omaha, NE and Abraxas of Reno, NV.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Barron Arts Center, 582 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mr. Combs' memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
