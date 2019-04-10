Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
American Legion Father & Son Post 435
43 Oakland Ave
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. "Richie" Stuart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. "Richie" Stuart Obituary
Richard C. "Richie" Stuart

Edison - 76, died April 5, 2019.

Richie was born in New Brunswick and resided in the Edison area most of his life. A mason by trade, retiring from BAC Local #4 NJ in 2005. In his spare time, Richie enjoyed fishing and especially riding his Harley Davidson motor cycle. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his son Claude, two daughters, Tina Bojczak and Heather Stuart, three brothers William Stuart, John Miller, and Charles Stuart, three grandchildren Bianca, Christa and Spencer, and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will be 11:00am to 3pm April 27, 2019 at the American Legion Father & Son Post 435 at 43 Oakland Ave Edison NJ. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.

Donations can be made to a . To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now