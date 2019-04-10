|
|
Richard C. "Richie" Stuart
Edison - 76, died April 5, 2019.
Richie was born in New Brunswick and resided in the Edison area most of his life. A mason by trade, retiring from BAC Local #4 NJ in 2005. In his spare time, Richie enjoyed fishing and especially riding his Harley Davidson motor cycle. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his son Claude, two daughters, Tina Bojczak and Heather Stuart, three brothers William Stuart, John Miller, and Charles Stuart, three grandchildren Bianca, Christa and Spencer, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be 11:00am to 3pm April 27, 2019 at the American Legion Father & Son Post 435 at 43 Oakland Ave Edison NJ. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Donations can be made to a . To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019