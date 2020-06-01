Richard Cuesta
South Amboy - Richard Cuesta, 75, of South Amboy died on Saturday May 30, 2020 at home. Born in Manhattan he was employed by MKI Security, New York until retiring. An ex-captain of the Mechanicsville Fire Department he was also a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Navy and belonged to the American Legion.
Son of the late Rose Lois he is also predeceased by his sisters Isabelle "Lizzy" Del Valle, Lydia Bullon and Naomi "Connie" Mercado. He is survived by his son David Cuesta; his daughter Rosemarie Mason and her husband Jack; his life partner Alba Cuesta; his brother Louis Cuesta; his grandchildren Desiree Hernandez; Jake, Dylan and Ava Mason and Charlize and Adaline Cuesta and many nieces and nephews.
Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.