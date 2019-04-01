Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Curcio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Curcio

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Richard Curcio Obituary
Richard Curcio

South Plainfield - Richard Curcio, 88, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Mr. Curcio resided in Piscataway before settling to South Plainfield 54 years ago.

He worked as a Pier Foreman for the Jersey Central Railroad in Jersey City prior to working as a Maintenance Mechanic for the Huls Company in Piscataway, retiring in 1996.

A Veteran of the US Army, Mr. Curcio served from 1947- 1949 in Adak Island, Alaska.

As a resident of South Plainfield, Mr. Curcio was active in the community. He was member of the Recreation Commission, a 2006 recipient of the prestigious Cappy Award, founded the Girls Ponytail Softball League and also served as Past President of the South Plainfield Pop Warner Eagles - which as a result of his hard work and dedication to the football program, the organization named their club house in his honor. While living in Piscataway he served on both the Rescue Squad and Fire Departments.

Predeceased in death by his mother Louise Chimento Jobson and his father Vincenzo Curcio a brother James and sister Nancy, surviving are his wife Joan "Dolly" Evert; daughters, Dawn O'Neill Gilbert and her husband Robert of PA., Tammy Nicastro and her husband Vincent of South Plainfield; sons, James, Sr. and his wife Jane of South Plainfield, Richard and his wife Cheryl of Charleston, SC. and Gary and his wife Patricia of South Plainfield; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving are two half siblings, Jennie Riccio and Arthur Jobson.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:15AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a 10AM funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Cemetery, Clifton.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude's Children Hospital.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now