Richard Curcio
South Plainfield - Richard Curcio, 88, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Mr. Curcio resided in Piscataway before settling to South Plainfield 54 years ago.
He worked as a Pier Foreman for the Jersey Central Railroad in Jersey City prior to working as a Maintenance Mechanic for the Huls Company in Piscataway, retiring in 1996.
A Veteran of the US Army, Mr. Curcio served from 1947- 1949 in Adak Island, Alaska.
As a resident of South Plainfield, Mr. Curcio was active in the community. He was member of the Recreation Commission, a 2006 recipient of the prestigious Cappy Award, founded the Girls Ponytail Softball League and also served as Past President of the South Plainfield Pop Warner Eagles - which as a result of his hard work and dedication to the football program, the organization named their club house in his honor. While living in Piscataway he served on both the Rescue Squad and Fire Departments.
Predeceased in death by his mother Louise Chimento Jobson and his father Vincenzo Curcio a brother James and sister Nancy, surviving are his wife Joan "Dolly" Evert; daughters, Dawn O'Neill Gilbert and her husband Robert of PA., Tammy Nicastro and her husband Vincent of South Plainfield; sons, James, Sr. and his wife Jane of South Plainfield, Richard and his wife Cheryl of Charleston, SC. and Gary and his wife Patricia of South Plainfield; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving are two half siblings, Jennie Riccio and Arthur Jobson.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:15AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a 10AM funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.
Interment will follow at Crest Haven Cemetery, Clifton.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude's Children Hospital.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 1, 2019