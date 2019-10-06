|
Richard D. Scott
Metuchen - Richard D. Scott, longtime resident of Metuchen, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 79 years old.
Richard D. Scott was born in Decorah, Iowa on February 3, 1940 to the late Esther Mabel (nee, Berkler) Scott, and Lyman L. Scott. He grew up in Eldora, Iowa. Richard received his undergraduate degree in music education from the University of Northern Iowa, where he was an avid fan of Jazz and played the saxophone in many ensembles. After graduation, he attended the University of Michigan and received his M.A. in music. While there, he added bassoon to his expertise. He taught for one year at the University of North Dakota before returning to school to pursue his doctoral studies at the University of Illinois. When his course work was completed in 1969, he obtained an assistant professorship at New Jersey City University (formerly Jersey City State College). He received his Doctorate in Education in 1970 and in 1978, was promoted to full professor.
Dr. Scott's career at New Jersey City University spanned forty years. He served as the department chair for Music, Dance and Theatre, for over a dozen years. Richard played bassoon in the faculty woodwind quintet and directed the concert band. He served on numerous college committees and was dedicated to providing the students with a high quality arts education. He initiated and taught several new courses for non-music majors.
Dr. Scott was also a composer and writer. He reviewed classical concerts in the NY metropolitan area for The Jersey Journal. He composed pieces for concert band and a piece for band, orchestra, and chorus called "Proverbs." He also wrote numerous short stories and a mystery novel.
As a Metuchen resident, Richard served the community in many capacities. He served three terms on the Board of Education, one term, as president. He served as coach for the Metuchen Town Soccer teams and coached Little League. He was also a political activist working on many local, state, and national elections, including coordinating the Middlesex County office of Jimmy Carter's 1981 campaign for president. Richard was also an active member of the Unitarian Church in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Richard is survived by his daughter and son, Kimberly Camuso and David Scott, their spouses, Anthony and Kathryn, and grandchildren Lucia, 8, Jessica, 6, Silas, 6, and Cassia, 4. He is also survived by his former wife of thirty eight years, Mary Lou Roma and an older brother Darrell Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, of whom he was very fond.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm, with a Memorial Service from 5:00 pm-5:30 pm at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Route 27), Metuchen, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Metuchen Education Foundation in support of the arts or to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019