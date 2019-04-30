Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonia - Richard "Dick" Donovan, 83 of Colonia, passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019. Dick was born October 4, 1935 in Newark and was raised in Union before moving to Colonia where he resided for over 50 years.

Dick spent close to 50 years, deeply involved, in the LFLC/Colonia Youth Baseball, from umpiring to league president and all aspects in-between, Dick dedicated his life to community service. He was a life long bowler and spent 15 years as a crossing guard for Woodbridge township. In retirement he was employed by Rob's Towing and Service Center.

He was predeceased by his parents, George and Helen (nee Peters) Donovan. Survived by his long-time companion Elizabeth Seiler; 3 Children Richard Donovan and his wife Denise of Bergenfield, NJ, Kelly Donovan of Colonia, and Thomas J. Donovan and his wife Audrey of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; 7 Grandchildren Justin and Craig Benedik, Richard Russo III, Ryan, Samantha, Jarod and Megan Donovan; 2 Great-grandchildren Justina and Ryder; and brother George Daniel Donovan and wife Kay of Corpus Christi, TX; and Nephew Lee Donovan and family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1st from 4-9 PM at the GOSSELIN FUNERAL HOME, 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, family ask for donation in his loving name to Little Fellows League of Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
