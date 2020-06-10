Richard E. RothWoodbridge - Richard E. Roth of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital at Rahway. He was 71 years old.Born in South Bend, Indiana; He resided in Woodbridge since 1981.Mr. Roth was a United States Army Veteran serving during The Vietnam War and was a life member of The Avenel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7164. He loved his Ford cars and gardening.He was employed as a Warehouseman with various area companies for many years before retiring in 2007.He was predeceased by his parents Merill and Wanda Massey Roth.Surviving are his wife of 42 years Aimee Olesen Roth; his children Arlene Roth of Woodbridge, Richard Roth, Jr. of Illinois, Karla Roth of Illinois, and Shawn Roth of Illinois; his brothers and sisters Alan Roth, Paul Roth, Carl Roth, and Judy Roth David; eight grandchildren including Daisy and Dixie Lee; and three great-grandchildren.Private funeral services were held under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. A memorial service will take place at a later date.