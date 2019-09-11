|
Richard Eugene Lagonia
Hudson, FL - Mr. Richard Eugene Lagonia died at the Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson Florida on 6 September 2019 at the age of 92.
Richard was born to Eugenio Lagonia and Antonetta (Tiriolo) Lagonia in Perth Amboy New Jersey on 16 October 1926. He attended Perth Amboy High School graduating in 1944. He worked as a typesetter for the Perth Amboy Evening News and retired from there before moving to Spring Hill Florida in 1996.
Richard married Eleanor Silagyi in Perth Amboy New Jersey 7 June 1968. Eleanor was the love of his life and he was a devoted and adoring husband. They enjoyed cruises, casinos and travelling all over the world together.
Richard enjoyed music and dancing. While living in New Jersey he had a small band and played on weekends. He lead the band and was a square dance caller. Richard loved sports and played basketball, baseball and bowling. He followed both the NY Giants and the Yankees, but the Yankees were his passion. While in Florida he enjoyed going to their spring training games. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye. Richard was a devoted Catholic, a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in St. Theresa's Catholic Church.
Richard is survived by his nephew Andrew Supko of Roswell Georgia, his niece Charlotte Supko of Fords New Jersey and his nephew Ernest Silagyi of South Burlington Vermont. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Demler and his wife Eleanor (Silagyi) Lagonia.
A wake is scheduled for 12 September 2019 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM at the Brewer and Sons Spring Hill Chapel, 4450 Commercial Way, Spring Hill Florida. A funeral mass will be held 10 AM 13 September at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill Florida. After the mass, Richard will be buried at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens 14360 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill Florida with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Spring Hill Florida.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019