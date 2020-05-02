Resources
Richard F. Cummings Obituary
formerly Middlesex -

Richard F. Cummings, aged 94, formerly of Middlesex, 55 years, passed away April 28, 2020, at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Home at Menlo Park due to complications from COVID-19. Born at home in Arbor, New Jersey, December 3, 1925, Richard was one of eight children born of the late George and Gertrude. He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines during WWII and the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 35 years as a chemical pipefitter at the Union Carbide Bound Brook plant retiring in 1983. He would be easily identified as "the guy on the bike" riding back and forth to work.

Richard married the "prettiest girl in my world" Dorothy (Willett) in 1955, whom predeceased him in 1989. He is survived by his three sons Kevin, Paul, and Shawn; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister "Babs" and brothers Peter and Phillip. He is survived by sisters Joan and Pat; brothers George and Ronald, and many nieces and nephews.

Many thanks are extended to the caring doctors and nurses of the NJ Veterans Home who devotedly cared for Richard in the last decade of his life. Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, cremation and burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, were kindly handled by the Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen, sheenanfh.com.

"Hey, Pop, whatever road you're on, may you never get a flat tire."
Published in Courier News from May 2 to May 3, 2020
