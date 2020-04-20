|
Richard F. Fedosh
East Brunswick - Richard F. Fedosh, of East Brunswick, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 86.
Born in Elizabeth, he lived in East Brunswick and Loveladies, NJ.
Richard served in the United States Airforce. He retired from IBM Corporation after 27 years.
He is predeceased by his wife Lynne (Wiley) Fedosh (d. 1992).
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law; Richard K. and Tracey Fedosh of Flemington, and Christopher K. and Amy Chess-Fedosh of East Brunswick; his daughters and sons-in-law, Karlyn and Kerry Kelly of Atlantic Highlands, and Valerie and Jonathan Price of Estero, FL; his grandchildren; Travis Price of Vineland, and Ryan, Jenna and Jordan Fedosh of East Brunswick; his sister Jeanne Kimak of Bluffton, SC and his nephew Jeffrey Kimak, and his wife Lee Ann, of Bluffton, SC.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home For Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020